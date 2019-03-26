rediff.com

Michael Phelps gets a taste of IPL at Kotla

March 26, 2019 23:44 IST

Michael Phelps

IMAGE: Michael Phelps, winner of 23 Olympic gold medals, watches the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals from the Kotla balcony, in Delhi, on Tuesday. Photograph: IPL/Twitter

One of the greatest Olympians of all-time, Michael Phelps got a taste of cricket Tuesday as he watched the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings.

 

The winner of an astounding 23 Olympic gold medals was in Delhi for promotional activity and dropped in for some time at the Kotla in the evening.

"Phelps has never watched cricket and it was a perfect occasion for him to get a taste of India's most popular sport. He came as a guest of Delhi Capitals, who invited him through his sponsors," a senior BCCI official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The 33-year-old from Baltimore in the United States is on his maiden visit to India. He came in after the match started and was around for an hour before leaving.

It was not known whether Phelps found the game as interesting as baseball or felt like yawning, like it happened with tennis great Pete Sampras who tried to endure a day at the Lord's during an Ashes Test match.

