Miandad laughs off Afridi's allegations

May 04, 2019 20:32 IST

IMAGE: Former Pakistan cricket captain Javed Miandad. Photograph: Mian Khursheed/Reuters.

Former Pakistan batting great Javed Miandad laughed off some of the allegations that the flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi has levelled against him, in his book 'Game Changer'.

In the book, which is officially launched in Pakistan on Saturday, Afridi described the former captain Miandad as a small human being.

Claiming that Miandad didn't like him and his batting style, Afridi said one day before the first Test against India at Chennai in 1999, the 61-year-old didn't even give him time in the nets to practice.

Miandad laughed off the allegations.

"I leave everything to Allah but how is it possible that a player is not given net practice a day before a Test match he is supposed to play," Miandad laughed as he said.

Miandad said it is true that he had his issues with Afridi but they were purely professional.

"I always told him the potential he had he could have been a much better player for Pakistan. There were times I spent hours with him in the nets trying to improve his temperament and batting techniques," claimed Miandad.

The former batsman added that he is not surprised by the content of Afridi's book as nowadays one has to create controversies to sell biographies and autobiographies.