News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rohit makes T20 history with attacking century

Rohit makes T20 history with attacking century

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 15, 2024 09:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

MI's Rohit Sharma scored 105 not out from 63 balls against CSK on Sunday

IMAGE: MI's Rohit Sharma scored 105 not out from 63 balls against CSK on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

India and Mumbai Indians (MI) talisman Rohit Sharma, on Sunday, became the first Indian to smash 500 sixes in T20 cricket.

The 'Hitman' achieved this milestone during his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Wankhede Stadium.

 

Rohit was at his vintage best in the match, scoring 105* in 63 balls. His knock was studded with 11 boundaries and five sixes.

While wickets kept tumbling at one end, the former Mumbai Indians skipper held the fort at the other, blazing away at a strike rate of 166.67.

With these sixes, Rohit now tallies 502 maximums.

The record for most sixes in T20 cricket is held by West Indies legend Chris Gayle (1,056 sixes), followed by WI all-rounder Kieron Pollard (860 sixes), Andre Russell (678 sixes) and Colin Munro (548 sixes).

In six matches this IPL season, Rohit has scored 261 runs at an average of 52.20 and a strike rate of over 167, with a century.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
What's Kareena Doing At The Wankhede?
What's Kareena Doing At The Wankhede?
PBKS Vs RR: Who Batted Best? VOTE!
PBKS Vs RR: Who Batted Best? VOTE!
PBKS Vs RR: Who Bowled Best? VOTE!
PBKS Vs RR: Who Bowled Best? VOTE!
KKR Vs LSG: Who Bowled Best Spell? Vote!
KKR Vs LSG: Who Bowled Best Spell? Vote!
Mesmerising Magical Mouni
Mesmerising Magical Mouni
India Gains Upper Hand In Port Rivalry
India Gains Upper Hand In Port Rivalry
Who Looks Gorgeous Without Make-Up? VOTE!
Who Looks Gorgeous Without Make-Up? VOTE!

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

CSK Vs MI: Who Batted Best? VOTE!

CSK Vs MI: Who Batted Best? VOTE!

Pandya hails Dhoni's behind-the-scenes role

Pandya hails Dhoni's behind-the-scenes role

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances