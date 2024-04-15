Rohit makes T20 history with attacking century

IMAGE: MI's Rohit Sharma scored 105 not out from 63 balls against CSK on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

India and Mumbai Indians (MI) talisman Rohit Sharma, on Sunday, became the first Indian to smash 500 sixes in T20 cricket.

The 'Hitman' achieved this milestone during his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Wankhede Stadium.

Rohit was at his vintage best in the match, scoring 105* in 63 balls. His knock was studded with 11 boundaries and five sixes.

While wickets kept tumbling at one end, the former Mumbai Indians skipper held the fort at the other, blazing away at a strike rate of 166.67.

With these sixes, Rohit now tallies 502 maximums.

The record for most sixes in T20 cricket is held by West Indies legend Chris Gayle (1,056 sixes), followed by WI all-rounder Kieron Pollard (860 sixes), Andre Russell (678 sixes) and Colin Munro (548 sixes).

In six matches this IPL season, Rohit has scored 261 runs at an average of 52.20 and a strike rate of over 167, with a century.