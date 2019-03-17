rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » MI shift back to Wankhede for training

MI shift back to Wankhede for training

March 17, 2019 22:27 IST

Mumbai Indians' Krunal Pandya during a training session at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians' Krunal Pandya during a training session at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Photograph: Mumbai Indians/Twitter

Three-time Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians had their first training session of the T20 League at their traditional home venue, the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai on Sunday.

 

Earlier this week the team led by Rohit Sharma and coached by Sri Lankan Mahela Jayawardene had started their pre-season training camp at the Reliance Corporate Park in Ghansoli in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians has posted a picture of the team's training session at the Wankhede Stadium on their official Twitter account.

A fit-again all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who had missed the T20 and the ODI series against Australia, had joined the MI camp along with his elder brother Krunal in Navi Mumbai.

MI begin their IPL season 12 campaign against Delhi Capitals next Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium, a day after the cash-rich T20 tournament begins at Chennai with defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore at home.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Mumbai Indians, Navi Mumbai, T20, Krunal Pandya, Chennai Super Kings
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use