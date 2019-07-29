Meet the first cricketer to reach a milestone in T20Is

July 29, 2019 09:22 IST

IMAGE: Australia's Ellyse Perry bats during the 2nd Vitality Women's T20I against England at The 1st Central County Ground in Hove on Sunday. Photograph: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry on Sunday became the first cricketer -- male or female -- to reach the milestone of 1000 runs and 100 wickets in T20Is.

She displayed an all-round performance enabling Australia to register a seven wicket-win over England in the second T20I in Brighton, England, on Sunday.

Perry had scalped the wicket of England's Natalie Sciver in the World T20 final in November to reach 100 wickets in T20Is. On Sunday she completed the milestone of 1000 runs in the team's match against England.

"I guess it's lovely, but I wasn't aware of it. I actually think in T20 cricket at the international level, we probably play it as much as the men, so I have played a pretty big volume of games now -- over 100, so I suppose when you've played 100 games you might get close to it. That's probably the only reason I'm there -- because I've played a lot of games," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Perry as saying.

Pakistan's Shahid Afridi is the closest to Perry with 1498 runs and 98 wickets to his credit in T20Is.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is the best-placed candidate to overhaul Perry's record as he is still playing cricket and has 1471 runs and 88 wickets to his credit in international T20s.

Perry recently recorded figures of 7-22 in the third ODI against England in the ongoing Ashes and these bowling figures are the best figures by any Australian in women's one-day internationals, and the fourth-best of all time.

Australia consolidated their lead in the ongoing Ashes as they defeated England in the second T20I of the three-match series.