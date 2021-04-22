Top Performer: Faf's blazing innings

April 22, 2021 07:17 IST

IMAGE: Faf du Plessis's unbeaten 60-ball 95 was laced with 9 fours and 4 sixes. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Chennai Super Kings registered an 18 run win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday to show they are back to their best after a horrendous IPL 2020.

Openers Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad led the way as CSK posted the second highest total of IPL 2021, amassing 220 for 3 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first at the Wankhede stadium.

Faf and Rutu posted 115 for the opening wicket to lay the foundation for the CSK innings.

While Rutu regained his mojo with a 42-ball 64, laced with some classy strokes, Faf smashed an unbeaten 60-ball 95, laced with 9 fours and 4 sixes.

Moeen Ali's cameo (25) lifted CSK past 150 in the 16th over. M S Dhoni (17 including a terrific 6 at the end) came in after Moeen's dismissal, ahead of Suresh Raina, and showed that he can still surprise any bowling attack.

Though Faf didn't get a hundred, he led CSK to an imposing total that was just out of KKR's reach.

Gaikwad had scores of 5, 5 and 10, and Dhoni 0 and 18 before this game. Their showing against KKR would have certainly pleased CSK Coach Stephen Fleming.

With the win, CSK moved to top of the IPL 2021 points table with six points from their first four games this season.

Dhoni's men will look to continue their winning momentum when they lock horns with second-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore in the next game on Sunday.