Kohli thrilled to find form in World Cup year

IMAGE: Virat Kohli struck 166 runs from 110 balls in the 3rd ODI against Sri Lanka on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

India thrashed Sri Lanka by 317 runs in the final ODI to sweep the series 3-0, with Kohli notching two hundreds from three matches.

Terming it an ideal start to the ODI World Cup year, Kohli said: "It's been a great start. It's been a while since I started the year like this... getting a hundred and then scoring two hundreds in the series and also becoming the Man of the Series."

"I am just happy that in the World Cup year, I am able to start like this, and I know I can be consistent. When I start like this, and I start feeling confident, then things usually go well," he said.

"The team is gelling well as a batting unit, you guys have been phenomenal at the top."

Kohli went on to congratulate Gill for scoring his first century at home as the youngster converted his start to make a sublime 116 off 97 balls.

"Congratulations for your first hundred in India. You deserved to get one in the first match. Today also you played phenomenally well and many more at home and away will come in the future."

"I really enjoyed batting with Shubman. We haven't batted for very long many times. But today was the day where we had a good partnership and it really helped the team as well," said Kohli.

The duo shared 131 runs for the second wicket as India posted a massive 390/5 before skittling out Sri Lanka for 73.

"It was disappointing to get out in the first ODI. I was looking to go big in that match, but unfortunately, nahi ho paaya (could not go too far).

"In Kolkata too, I was playing well but failed to convert my start. Aaj yahi tha ki agar start milta hai to lamba jaane ki koshish karunga (Today I just wanted to take it deep). I have felt in Test matches as well that I left a bit of a run there."

Crediting Kohli for motivating him and changing the tempo of the match, Gill said: "While we were in the middle, you told me that today I am going to score big and you changed the rhythm right from the word go."