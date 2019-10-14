'Ganguly will lead BCCI to new heights'

October 14, 2019 12:30 IST

IMAGE: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is set to be elected unopposed as BCCI president. Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images for The ICC

The acting president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India CK Khanna on Monday hailed the decision to appoint Sourav Ganguly as the president of the cricket governing body.

"It is a matter of great pride that former India captain Sourav Ganguly is now set to lead as president of BCCI with his vast experience as cricketer and as former India captain," Khanna said.



Khanna is optimistic that Ganguly, who is the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and a member of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), will lead Indian cricket to new heights.



"Also, he is member of CAC and president of CAB. He will lead BCCI to new heights and I am confident that he will take dynamic decisions because BCCI's past few years had faced tough time. We are confident that under his leadership his entire team will do great job during his tenure. I wish all the very best to Sourav and his team," Khanna said.

Ganguly pipped Brijesh Patel to become frontrunner for the job and is set to be elected unopposed for the top job in Indian cricket.



However, the former India captain, who will have to demit office in July next year, due to the compulsory cooling off period.