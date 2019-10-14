PIX: Ganguly files nomination papers ahead of BCCI polls

October 14, 2019 21:00 IST

IMAGE: Ganguly filed his nominations papers. Photographs: CAB cricket/Twitter

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah, on Monday, filed their nominations papers for the post of president and secretary, respectively, ahead of the October 23 Board of Control for Cricket in India elections where all office-bearers are expected to be elected unopposed.

Flanked by former BCCI president Narayanaswami Srinivasan, former Secretary and Saurashtra stalwart Niranjan Shah and former IPL chairman and Uttar Pradesh strongman Rajiv Shukla, Ganguly entered the BCCI headquarters to submit his nomination papers to the electoral officer.

Later, Shukla informed reporters that eight nominations were filed.

Apart from Ganguly and Shah, the others who filed their nominations included Mahim Verma (vice-president), Arun Singh Dhumal (treasurer), Brijesh Patel (IPL GC Member), Jayesh George (Joint Secretary), Khairul Jamil Majumdar (governing council member)and Prabhjot Singh Bhatia (Councillor).

All these candidates are are expected to be elected unopposed at the board's Annural General Meeting on October 23.

Ganguly and George will have to demit office as chiefs of Cricket Association of Bengal and Kerala Cricket Association respectively after they take charge at BCCI.