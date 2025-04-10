Meet IPL's Mr Consistent

IMAGE: Sai Sudharsan dazzled with a classy 82 on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Titans Opener Sai Sudharsan continued his dream run in IPL 2025, hammering a classy 82 off 53 balls against the Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

With 8 fours and 3 sixes lighting up his innings, the stylish left-hander once again proved why the Titans were willing to retain him for Rs 8.50 crore (Rs 85 million).

Sudharsan's composed yet aggressive approach powered Gujarat to a commanding 217/6 in 20 overs, firmly putting the pressure back on the Royals.

Showcasing a wide array of strokes, he was in complete control for most of his innings, anchoring the Titans' innings even as wickets fell around him.

While he did receive a let-off in the 18th over -- courtesy of a dropped catch by Shubham Dubey near the boundary -- Sudharsan couldn't capitalise and was dismissed in the next over, edging one to RR Skipper Sanju Samson. Still, his knock had already done the damage.

This was his third fifty-plus score in just five games this season, underlining a remarkable level of consistency. With 273 runs to his name, he has surged to the second position in the Orange Cap race and also became the first Indian to cross the 200-run mark in IPL 2025.

Social media was abuzz with praise for the young opener, with fans and pundits alike hailing him as Mr Consistent. His calm temperament, clean stroke play, and growing reputation as a dependable top-order batter have made him one of the standout performers of the tournament so far.

As the league progresses, Sudharsan's form will be crucial for Gujarat's playoff push -- and if he keeps this up, that Orange Cap might just be his by the end of the season.