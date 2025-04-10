'He had to be dragged out of nets!'

IMAGE: Sai Sudharsan has been turning heads with his calm and composed performances at the top. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Titans assistant coach Parthiv Patel isn’t the least bit surprised to see Sai Sudharsan enjoying a prolific run in IPL 2025.

The 23-year-old opener has been turning heads with his calm and composed performances at the top, but for those within the Titans camp, this was always on the cards.

Sudharsan has been in red-hot form in the 18th edition of the tournament, emerging as one of the most dependable run-getters and a serious contender for the coveted Orange Cap. In Gujarat’s thumping 58-run win over Rajasthan Royals, the left-hander once again delivered, anchoring the innings with a brilliant 82 off 53 balls.

It wasn’t a whirlwind knock defined by brute power like Nicholas Pooran's fireworks, but a well-paced, calculated innings that showcased Sudharsan’s maturity beyond his years. With eight crisp boundaries and three clean sixes at a healthy strike rate of 154.72, he ensured Gujarat posted a daunting total of 217/6.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Parthiv Patel revealed the behind-the-scenes effort that has gone into Sudharsan’s form this season.

“I think, having seen him in the last month or so, he works really hard. I'm not surprised at all that he is getting these kinds of results. There were times when we had to drag him out of the nets. He keeps it simple. In this era, it is easy to get carried away; you have to hit so many sixes, or you have to play at a certain strike rate. But he understands his game, and he backs that. That is why you see consistent performances from him,” Parthiv said.

Sudharsan’s hunger to improve and relentless work ethic have clearly translated into results. His ability to adapt to different match situations, without losing his own batting identity, is quickly turning him into one of the most valuable young players in the league.