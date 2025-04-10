HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'He had to be dragged out of nets!'

'He had to be dragged out of nets!'

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 10, 2025 09:58 IST

x

Sai Sudharsan

IMAGE: Sai Sudharsan has been turning heads with his calm and composed performances at the top. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Titans assistant coach Parthiv Patel isn’t the least bit surprised to see Sai Sudharsan enjoying a prolific run in IPL 2025.

The 23-year-old opener has been turning heads with his calm and composed performances at the top, but for those within the Titans camp, this was always on the cards.

Sudharsan has been in red-hot form in the 18th edition of the tournament, emerging as one of the most dependable run-getters and a serious contender for the coveted Orange Cap. In Gujarat’s thumping 58-run win over Rajasthan Royals, the left-hander once again delivered, anchoring the innings with a brilliant 82 off 53 balls.

It wasn’t a whirlwind knock defined by brute power like Nicholas Pooran's fireworks, but a well-paced, calculated innings that showcased Sudharsan’s maturity beyond his years. With eight crisp boundaries and three clean sixes at a healthy strike rate of 154.72, he ensured Gujarat posted a daunting total of 217/6.

 

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Parthiv Patel revealed the behind-the-scenes effort that has gone into Sudharsan’s form this season.

“I think, having seen him in the last month or so, he works really hard. I'm not surprised at all that he is getting these kinds of results. There were times when we had to drag him out of the nets. He keeps it simple. In this era, it is easy to get carried away; you have to hit so many sixes, or you have to play at a certain strike rate. But he understands his game, and he backs that. That is why you see consistent performances from him,” Parthiv said.

Sudharsan’s hunger to improve and relentless work ethic have clearly translated into results. His ability to adapt to different match situations, without losing his own batting identity, is quickly turning him into one of the most valuable young players in the league.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Sai Sudharsan First Indian Batter To...
Sai Sudharsan First Indian Batter To...
Jaiswal's Gravity-Defying Catch!
Jaiswal's Gravity-Defying Catch!
Angry Samson slams RR bowlers
Angry Samson slams RR bowlers
IPL PIX: Gujarat Titans rout Royals; rise to top spot
IPL PIX: Gujarat Titans rout Royals; rise to top spot
What sets Priyansh apart? His former coach reveals
What sets Priyansh apart? His former coach reveals

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Which Country Has Most Indian Prisoners?

webstory image 2

12 Totally Traditional Delicacies From Kerala Kitchens

webstory image 3

Lost In Ubers: Gold Biscuits, Wedding Saris, Ghee...

VIDEOS

Ishaan Khatter spotted with rumored GF Chandni Bainz0:48

Ishaan Khatter spotted with rumored GF Chandni Bainz

Alaya F stunned everyone by wearing a bralette and jeans1:02

Alaya F stunned everyone by wearing a bralette and jeans

Diana Penty looks amazing in a peach co-ord set0:51

Diana Penty looks amazing in a peach co-ord set

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD