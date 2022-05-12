News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » McCullum appointed head coach of England Test team

McCullum appointed head coach of England Test team

May 12, 2022 18:07 IST
Brendon McCullum

IMAGE: New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has been appointed head coach of England's Test team, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Thursday.

 

McCullum replaced Chris Silverwood who left the role in February after England were thrashed 4-0 in the Ashes in Australia, with Paul Collingwood stepping in as a caretaker coach.

"We are delighted to confirm Brendon as England men's Test head coach. It has been a real privilege to get to know him and understand his views and vision for the game," ECB managing director Rob Key said in a statement.

McCullum, 40, is currently in charge of Indian Premier League side Kolkata Knight Riders but the ECB said he will be in place to start his role when New Zealand visit for a three-Test series starting at Lord's on June 2.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
