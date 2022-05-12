News
Sanga, Warner, Marsh discuss Lanka?

Sanga, Warner, Marsh discuss Lanka?

By Rediff Cricket
May 12, 2022 15:34 IST
IMAGE: Kumar Sangakkara, centre, speaks to David Warner, right, and Mitchell Marsh, left, at the D Y Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI
 

Delhi Capitals's Australian duo David Warner and Mitchell Marsh were engaged in a discussion with Rajasthan Royals's Director of Cricket and Head Coach Kumar Sangakkara apparently about the situation in Sri Lanka, ahead of their IPL game at the D Y Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Warner and Marsh are part of the Australian team which is scheduled to travel to Sri Lanka in June-July to play three T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests.

The tour has been thrown in doubt due to the current unrest in Sri Lanka.

Sangakkara has been quite vocal in protesting against the Gotabaya Rajapaksa government in Colombo on social media.

After Monday's violence in Colombo by supporters of the Rajapaksa regime, Sanga tweeted: 'The only violence was perpetrated by your 'supporters' - goons and thugs who came to your office first before going on to assault the peaceful protestors.'

Rediff Cricket
