MCC to offer Sangakkara's second term as president

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
May 06, 2020 16:53 IST
'Whilst Presidents of MCC only normally serve for a twelve-month period, it is not unprecedented for longer terms to be introduced to respond to extraordinary circumstances.'

Kumar Sangakkara

IMAGE: Sri Lankan Kumar Sangakkara had became the first non-British President of the club after he assumed office on October 1 last year. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) on Wednesday announced its decision to recommend former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara for a second term as president due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

 

The former wicketkeeper-batsman had became the first non-British President of the club after he assumed office on October 1 last year.

"The disruption to the global cricketing landscape caused by the outbreak of Covid-19 has led the Committee to recommend that Sangakkara, who began his term of office on 1 October 2019, be invited to serve as President of the Club until 30 September 2021," the club said in a statement.

The recommendation for Sangakarra's extension will be sent for approval to the club's members at the Annual General Meeting, which has been scheduled for June 24.

The club also added that this was not the first time a president will serve beyond his one year tenure.

During the two World Wars, Lord Hawke (1914-18) and Stanley Christopherson (1939-45) had served as president for longer than a year.

The coronavirus outbreak has caused all international and domestic cricket around the world to be either been cancelled or postponed.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has suspended all forms of professional cricket till July 1 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which has wreaked havoc globally but more so in the United Kingdom.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
