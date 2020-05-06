News
Kohli, Anushka mourn loss of pet dog Bruno

Source: ANI
May 06, 2020 14:06 IST
IMAGE: Anushka shared a heartwarming selfie of the trio, captioning the picture, "Bruno RIP". Photograph: Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma on Wednesday announced the death of their pet dog Bruno.

The dog was part of Kohli's life for 11 years. The Indian skipper shared a picture of the canine and penned an emotional goodbye.

 

"Rest in peace my Bruno. Graced our lives with love for 11 years but made a connection of a lifetime. Gone to a better place today. God bless his soul with peace," Kohli tweeted

The couple has been spending some quality time together as the COVID-19 pandemic has brought all sporting action and cinema across the world to a grinding halt.

Source: ANI
