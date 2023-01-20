News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » MCC offers more clarity on 'Mankading' law

MCC offers more clarity on 'Mankading' law

Source: PTI
January 20, 2023 00:32 IST
Amends wording of law governing run out at non-striker's end.

Adam Zampa of Melbourne Stars speaks with the umpire after attempting a 'Mankad dismissal' on Tom Rogers of the Melbourne Renegades during the men's Big Bash League match, at Melbourne Cricket Ground, on January 3, 2023

IMAGE: Adam Zampa of Melbourne Stars speaks with the umpire after attempting a 'Mankad dismissal' on Tom Rogers of the Melbourne Renegades during the men's Big Bash League match, at Melbourne Cricket Ground, on January 3, 2023. Photograph: Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

The MCC on Thursday conceded there was some ambiguity in the law regarding running out a batter at the non-striker's end, and added that they were changing the wording of the law to remove all confusion.

The change of wording comes weeks after an incident involving Australian spinner Adam Zampa in the Big Bash League (BBL).

 

The Melbourne Stars skipper tried to effect a 'Mankad' dismissal against Melbourne Renegades batter Tom Rogers but found himself being 'stumped' by the TV umpire, much to the embarrassment of the off-spinner.

As the 30-year-old spinner completed his follow-through and was about to release the ball to Mackenzie Harvey, he turned back and dislodged Rogers's bails and signalled to the umpire to give marching orders to the batter.

However, unperturbed by Zampa's call, the umpire referred the dismissal to the TV umpire. The third umpire ruled that Zampa's arm had gone past the 'vertical' or the highest point, from where the ball is deemed to have been released.

On Thursday, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) released a statement on the BBL incident, and said the umpires had taken the correct decision.

The MCC, however, added that the ambiguity in the wording of the law could have led to the confusion.

"We acknowledge that while this Law has generally been understood well by players and umpires, there is ambiguity in the wording which could lead to confusion. MCC has therefore moved to change the wording of Law 38.3 to deliver better clarity.

"The current wording led some to think that if the non-striker left his/her ground before the expected moment of release, then the run out could happen at any moment, even after the bowler had gone through the bowling action. That was never the intention of this Law, nor the way it was ever interpreted by MCC," said the statement.

"It is important to note that this does not change the way the Law should be interpreted -- it has been interpreted that way for the past six years, without much misunderstanding. However, the intention is that this (change of wording) will make things clearer," added the statement.

The new law reads: "38.3.1 At any time from the moment the ball comes into play until the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the non-striker is liable to be run out if he/she is out of his/her ground. In these circumstances the non-striker will be out run out if he/she is out of his/her ground when his/her wicket is put down by the bowler throwing the ball at the stumps or by the bowler's hand holding the ball, whether or not the ball is subsequently delivered.

"38.3.1.1 The instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball is defined as the moment the bowler's arm reaches the highest point of his/her normal bowling action in the delivery swing.

"38.3.1.2 Even if the non-striker had left his/her ground before the instant at which the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, once the bowler has reached that point it is no longer possible for the bowler to run out the non-striker under this Law."

The new law will come into force with immediate effect, said the MCC.

 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
