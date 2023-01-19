News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Aus Open PIX: Qualifier Volynets stuns 9th seed Kudermetova

Aus Open PIX: Qualifier Volynets stuns 9th seed Kudermetova

January 19, 2023 09:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Images from Thursday, Day 4 of the 2023 Australian Open, at Melbourne Park.

Katie Volynets of the United States celebrates winning her second round match against Russia's Veronika Kudermetova at the Australian Open on Thursday.

IMAGE: Katie Volynets of the United States celebrates winning her second round match against Russia's Veronika Kudermetova at the Australian Open on Thursday. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Qualifier Katie Volynets stunned ninth seed Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 on Thursday to storm into the Australian Open third round and continue the good start for American players at the year's opening Grand Slam.

 

In only her sixth main draw appearance at a Grand Slam, the world number 113 is the first US qualifier to reach the third round in women's singles at Melbourne Park since three-times major winner Lindsay Davenport in 1993.

The 21-year-old she had the "chills" after grinding out the biggest victory of her career in her first match against a top-10 player.

"Suddenly, you get match-point and it's like 'wow I've got match-point against the ninth seed'," Volynets said in her on-court interview.

"You just start going for it and let whatever happens happen.

"I've never played in a stadium this packed and that many people keeping the energy up for me. So that's awesome."

Volynets's win comes a day after fellow-American Mackenzie McDonald sent champion Rafael Nadal crashing out and the likes of Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe all scored victories.

Volynets will next meet either China's Zhang Shuai or Croatian Petra Martic for a place in the fourth round.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Aus Open PIX: Injured Nadal sent packing by McDonald
Aus Open PIX: Injured Nadal sent packing by McDonald
'We will keep it simple against Wales'
'We will keep it simple against Wales'
India Open: Axelsen tames Srikanth in opening round
India Open: Axelsen tames Srikanth in opening round
Alia-Ranbir Party With The Kapoors
Alia-Ranbir Party With The Kapoors
PIX: Palace hold Manchester United with last-gasp goal
PIX: Palace hold Manchester United with last-gasp goal
Athiya Will Make A Phenomenal Bride!
Athiya Will Make A Phenomenal Bride!
Field testing started for fuel-agnostic engines
Field testing started for fuel-agnostic engines

New Zealand Tour Of India 2023

NEW ZEALAND'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

More like this

'WFI President sexually exploited women wrestlers'

'WFI President sexually exploited women wrestlers'

Double ton is stuff dreams are made of: Gill

Double ton is stuff dreams are made of: Gill

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances