News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Maxwell's Test cricket dream shattered?

Maxwell's Test cricket dream shattered?

Source: PTI
December 15, 2023 22:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

He doesn't deserve it: Ricky Ponting brushes aside Glenn Maxwell's bid for Test return

Glenn Maxwell

IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell, currently Australia's star player in limited-over cricket after his stellar show in the recent ODI World Cup, is bidding to return to the longest format. Photograph: ICC/X

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting feels that Glenn Maxwell does not deserve a return to Test cricket, saying that the dashing all-rounder must prove himself first in First Class matches.

 

Maxwell, currently Australia's star player in limited-over cricket after his stellar show in the recent ODI World Cup, is bidding to return to the longest format. The 35-year-old has played only seven Tests to date after making his debut in 2013.

He was not considered for the ongoing three-match Test series against Pakistan at home.

Ponting feels that one should not be promoted to the red-ball squad unless the player has enough First-Class runs under his belt.

“No one deserves a chance unless you've got a truckload of first-class runs behind you," Ponting was quoted as saying by 'Channel 7'.

“I'm a no; he doesn't deserve it. But, if he gets a chance to go back and make some first-class runs, then he can force his way back in.”

Maxwell's last outing in Test cricket was back in 2017 against Bangladesh in Chittagong, in which his side had prevailed by seven wickets. All of his Test outings have been in the Indian sub-continent.

Ponting's thoughts were echoed by former Australia player Greg Blewett, who felt that Maxwell should have played in the Shield lately.

“It's a yes for me because it's not his fault that he hasn't played First-Class cricket. He's good enough to be batting in the middle order, especially on a subcontinent tour,” he added.

Notably, Maxwell has made just 44 Shield appearances in his career, representing Victoria. Since October 2019, he has made just one appearance in the tournament.

He, however, has played in the County Championship lately, having represented Warwickshire this season. 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Rohit Sharma's future with Mumbai Indians uncertain?
Rohit Sharma's future with Mumbai Indians uncertain?
U19 Asia Cup: Bangladesh stun India; UAE shock Pak
U19 Asia Cup: Bangladesh stun India; UAE shock Pak
Stylish Bumrah's 'Fun Day Out'
Stylish Bumrah's 'Fun Day Out'
Day 2 drama: Deepti Sharma spills the pitch secrets
Day 2 drama: Deepti Sharma spills the pitch secrets
Parl breach kingpin wanted to create anarchy: Police
Parl breach kingpin wanted to create anarchy: Police
FIR reveals how intruders took smoke canisters inside
FIR reveals how intruders took smoke canisters inside
Investors richer by Rs 8 lakh crore in 3 days
Investors richer by Rs 8 lakh crore in 3 days

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

SEE: Mumbai Indians honour Rohit as 'Forever Captain'

SEE: Mumbai Indians honour Rohit as 'Forever Captain'

IPL: Pandya replaces Rohit as Mumbai Indians captain

IPL: Pandya replaces Rohit as Mumbai Indians captain

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances