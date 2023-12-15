Maxwell's Test cricket dream shattered?

He doesn't deserve it: Ricky Ponting brushes aside Glenn Maxwell's bid for Test return

IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell, currently Australia's star player in limited-over cricket after his stellar show in the recent ODI World Cup, is bidding to return to the longest format. Photograph: ICC/X

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting feels that Glenn Maxwell does not deserve a return to Test cricket, saying that the dashing all-rounder must prove himself first in First Class matches.

Maxwell, currently Australia's star player in limited-over cricket after his stellar show in the recent ODI World Cup, is bidding to return to the longest format. The 35-year-old has played only seven Tests to date after making his debut in 2013.

He was not considered for the ongoing three-match Test series against Pakistan at home.

Ponting feels that one should not be promoted to the red-ball squad unless the player has enough First-Class runs under his belt.

“No one deserves a chance unless you've got a truckload of first-class runs behind you," Ponting was quoted as saying by 'Channel 7'.

“I'm a no; he doesn't deserve it. But, if he gets a chance to go back and make some first-class runs, then he can force his way back in.”

Maxwell's last outing in Test cricket was back in 2017 against Bangladesh in Chittagong, in which his side had prevailed by seven wickets. All of his Test outings have been in the Indian sub-continent.

Ponting's thoughts were echoed by former Australia player Greg Blewett, who felt that Maxwell should have played in the Shield lately.

“It's a yes for me because it's not his fault that he hasn't played First-Class cricket. He's good enough to be batting in the middle order, especially on a subcontinent tour,” he added.

Notably, Maxwell has made just 44 Shield appearances in his career, representing Victoria. Since October 2019, he has made just one appearance in the tournament.

He, however, has played in the County Championship lately, having represented Warwickshire this season.