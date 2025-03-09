Matthew Wade joins Gujarat Titans as assistant coach

IMAGE: Matthew Wade had a short career of 15 matches in the Indian Premier League, playing 12 of them for Gujarat Titans, and was part of the title-winning squad in 2022, under Hardik Pandya's leadership. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Titans have named former Australia wicketkeeper Matthew Wade as the team's assistant coach ahead of IPL 2025.

Wade was with GT for two seasons as a player -- in 2022 and 2024 -- but not part of the IPL mega auction following his retirement from international cricket.

"Champion. Fighter. Now our Assistant Coach! Welcome back to the GT Dugout, Matthew Wade!," Gujarat Titans wrote on X.

Wade, who had a short career of 15 matches in the IPL, played 12 of them for GT and was part of the title-winning squad in 2022, under Hardik Pandya's leadership.

Wade will join head coach Ashish Nehra, batting coach Parthiv Patel, and assistant coaches Aashish Kapoor and Narender Negi in GT's coaching staff.