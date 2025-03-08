HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rohit, honest and clean-hearted leader: SKY

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
March 08, 2025 21:58 IST

Rohit Sharma is easily the most "honest and clean hearted man" who has always let others grow, feels India's T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav as he expressed confidence that his skipper will lead the country to ICC Champions Trophy triumph against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday.

"He is very natural and instinctive. Whatever he does he keeps others in front and watches others grow. He is an easily approachable man. He always raises his hand and say I will do this for you. He is very natural on and off the field, clean-hearted, very honest," Surya said at the 'India Today Conclave'.

IMAGE: SKY said his advice to his team-mates in the T20I team is to play 'fearless' and aggressive cricket. Photograph: BCCI

Surya believes that a calm dug-out means a happy dressing room and hence players who are fearless and expressive.

"The camaraderie and trust which is seen on the ground among the players, most importantly the dug out is relaxed. When you see the dug out is relaxed, that means something right is happening inside," said the T20 superstar, who has had an amazing year as full-time skipper in shortest format.

 

On the Champions Trophy, Surya said that he won't look beyond India to retain the trophy. "India is winning the final tomorrow, it's simple. India has been playing an amazing brand of cricket for the last two years and they should just be themselves," he stated.

He said his advice to his team-mates in the T20I team is to play "fearless" and aggressive cricket.

"In a match, say two batters score 75 runs each, then two or three other batters can have 12-ball 30 like that to post a big total. We have to be fearless, either we win or we learn.".

Asked about his relationship with head coach Gautam Gambhir, Suryakumar said, "When I was with KKR, he always spoke to me about leadership, how to carry on the field, what to do off the field, may be a better captain. I have learnt a lot from him, he is a very smart man.."

Asked if Gambhir is misunderstood by people, he said, "He is a normal guy. Off the field, he does not say anything, does not utter any single word, no reaction. He is a good man.".

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians had a below-par IPL season last year but Suryakumar reckoned that this season could be a "special year" for the franchise.

"It's odd year (2025), emotions are high, half of boys have reached there for training. I fee it will be a special year.."

Interestingly, MI won four IPL titles in odd years -- 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
