Pakistan to tour Sri Lanka ahead of T20 World Cup

IMAGE: During their tour to Sri Lanka in January 2026, Pakistan will play three T20s . Photograph: ANI Photo

The Pakistan Cricket Board has lined up a three-match T20 International series in Sri Lanka before next year's ICC World Cup.

The PCB confirmed on Tuesday that the national team will play the matches on January 7, 9 and 11 in Dambulla.

Prior to the World Cup, Pakistan will also play a three-match T20I series against Australia at home from January 30.

The

Pakistan are placed in Group A for the World Cup and will play all their fixtures in Colombo.

The mega event is scheduled to run from February 7 to March 8 in India and Sri Lanka.