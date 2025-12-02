HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Pakistan to tour Sri Lanka ahead of T20 World Cup

Pakistan to tour Sri Lanka ahead of T20 World Cup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 02, 2025 18:10 IST

x

Pak-SL

IMAGE: During their tour to Sri Lanka in January 2026, Pakistan will play three T20s. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Pakistan Cricket Board has lined up a three-match T20 International series in Sri Lanka before next year's ICC World Cup.

The PCB confirmed on Tuesday that the national team will play the matches on January 7, 9 and 11 in Dambulla.

 

Prior to the World Cup, Pakistan will also play a three-match T20I series against Australia at home from January 30.

The

PCB said the tour to Lanka will provide the side with valuable match practice ahead of the global event.

Pakistan are placed in Group A for the World Cup and will play all their fixtures in Colombo.

The mega event is scheduled to run from February 7 to March 8 in India and Sri Lanka.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Suryavanshi storm hits SMAT, becomes youngest....
Suryavanshi storm hits SMAT, becomes youngest....
'He's going to be one of the standout all-rounders'
'He's going to be one of the standout all-rounders'
Ex-England batter Robin Smith passes into the ages
Ex-England batter Robin Smith passes into the ages
'I want to prove myself in ODIs and Tests too'
'I want to prove myself in ODIs and Tests too'
Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Minnows Tripura shock Delhi
Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Minnows Tripura shock Delhi

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

webstory image 2

India Works Way Too Hard: 8 Overworked Countries

webstory image 3

7 Vegetarian Kebab Recipe

VIDEOS

Comedian Johny Lever graces the blue carpet of TOIFA Awards0:54

Comedian Johny Lever graces the blue carpet of TOIFA Awards

Nushrratt Bharuccha steals spotlight in black high slit gown at TOIFA Awards1:01

Nushrratt Bharuccha steals spotlight in black high slit...

Ranveer Singh Promotes Dhurandhar in the Most Unexpected Way!1:01

Ranveer Singh Promotes Dhurandhar in the Most Unexpected...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO