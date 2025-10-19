Marsh powers into 100-sixes club with towering hits

IMAGE: Mitchell Marsh reached102 ODI sixes with style. Photograph: BCCI

Australia’s Mitchell Marsh marked a milestone with a flurry of towering sixes on Sunday, becoming the eighth Australian to smash 100-plus sixes in ODIs.

Marsh didn’t just hit the milestone, he celebrated it in style. He launched a towering maximum off Arshdeep Singh’s short ball, followed it up by dancing down the track to clear deep cover off Mohammed Siraj, and then sent Harshit Rana’s delivery over deep cover for another six, taking his career tally to 102 ODI sixes.

He joins an illustrious list of Australian six-hitters- Ricky Ponting (159), Glenn Maxwell (155), Adam Gilchrist (148), Shane Watson (131), David Warner (130), Aaron Finch (129), and Andrew Symonds (102). Marsh’s power display underlines why he is one of Australia’s most feared hitters in the limited-overs format.