Home  » Sports » Kylian Mbappe Ruled Out Of Champions League Match Against Benfica

Kylian Mbappe Ruled Out Of Champions League Match Against Benfica

February 25, 2026 18:33 IST

Kylian Mbappe's knee injury forces him to miss Real Madrid's crucial Champions League second-leg match against Benfica, adding to the team's challenges alongside other key player absences.

Kylian Mbappe

IMAGE: Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe will miss the second leg of their Champions League playoff against Benfica due to a knee injury. Photograph: Vincent West/Reuters

Key Points

  • Real Madrid leads Benfica 1-0 on aggregate, but will be without key players Mbappe and Bellingham.
  • Vinicius Jr. was involved in a racism controversy during the first leg against Benfica.
  • UEFA provisionally suspended Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni for one match following the racism allegation.

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe will miss the second leg of their Champions League playoff against Benfica due to a knee injury, with the Spanish club not naming him in their squad for Wednesday's game.

Mbappe has been nursing a knee injury which caused him to miss games in December and January while he also did not play in their LaLiga game against Real Sociedad earlier this month.

 

The 27-year-old French forward is the club's top scorer this season with 38 goals, including 23 in LaLiga and 13 in the Champions League.

Real listed only Vinicius Jr, Gonzalo Garcia, Brahim Diaz and 18-year-old Franco Mastantuono as forwards for the game at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Injured Bellingham Also Unavailable

Real lead 1-0 on aggregate after Vinicius scored a second-half winner in the first leg that was marred by a racism controversy involving the Brazilian, who alleged that Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni had directed a racist slur at him.

UEFA provisionally suspended Prestianni for one match but the Argentine winger travelled with the squad after Benfica appealed against the suspension.

Midfielder Jude Bellingham remains unavailable due to a hamstring injury while forward Rodrygo is serving a two-match ban for insulting a match official in a 4-2 loss to Benfica during the group stage.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
