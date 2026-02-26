National Centre of Excellence for Winter Sports Coming to J&K

Jammu and Kashmir is set to become a global winter sports hub with the establishment of a National Centre of Excellence and the expansion of the Khelo India Winter Games, announced Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Photograph: J&K Sports Council/Instagram

Key Points A National Centre of Excellence for winter sports will be established in Jammu and Kashmir to boost sports development.

The Khelo India Winter Games will be expanded into a 15-day event, integrating sports with cultural activities and tourism.

The government is committed to transforming Jammu and Kashmir into a premier global winter sports hub.

The Indian Army team was felicitated for winning the Khelo India Winter Games championship title.

The Sports Minister emphasized that sports policies are athlete-centric and not built in favor of national federations.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said a National Centre of Excellence to promote winter sports will be established in Jammu and Kashmir and declared that future editions of the Khelo India Winter Games will be expanded into a 15-day event combining sports with cultural activities.

Addressing the closing ceremony of this year's Khelo India Winter Games' second leg here, he reaffirmed the government's commitment to transform the region into a premier global winter sports hub.

"The land of Kashmir has immense potential. A National Centre of Excellence will be established here. Gulmarg will be the global hub for Winter Sports in the coming times," Mandaviya remarked during his address at the Gulmarg Golf Course.

"Now the Winter Games will not be limited to four days. By integrating tourism, we will organise a 15-day-long Winter Games that will include a Fit India Carnival, cultural programmes and multiple competitions," he said.

Boosting Sports, Culture, and Tourism in Jammu and Kashmir

In a bid to promote sports, culture and tourism, Mandaviya said the region's potential needed to be fully explored.

"I am all for a 15-day festival in Gulmarg. It will not only have all the components of winter sports competition like skiing and snow mountaineering, it will also include a FIT India carnival and cultural programmes to give it a festive atmosphere. To explore the amazing potential of the region, we need to do more to make a global tourism destination," said Mandaviya.

Mandaviya felicitated the Indian Army team for defending the Khelo India Winter Games championship title.

Army won 23 medals, including nine golds, six silvers and eight bronze. Runners-up Himachal Pradesh (14 medals including six golds, seven silvers and one bronze) and No. 3 Haryana were also handed their trophies by the minister.

Athlete-Centric Sports Policies

"Khelo Bharat Niti will fulfil the aspirations of the youth of India. Times have changed and there can be no politics in sports. Our policies are athlete centric and not built in favour of national federations," said Mandaviya.

Praising the Jammu and Kashmir administration for successfully conducting the Gulmarg leg of KIWG 2026, Mandaviya congratulated all stakeholders, especially the security forces, for enabling a seamless Games.

The first phase of KIWG 2026 was held in Ladakh from January 20-26. More than 900 athletes from 25 states and Union Territories took part in six different sports held across Gulmarg and Leh.

"After the abrogation of Article 370, there is newfound belief in J&K. Earlier stone-pelters used to make headlines now it is sports. Times are a changing in J&K," Mandaviya added.