Markram leads Sunrisers Eastern Cape to Eliminator win

IMAGE: Aiden Markram scored a superb half-century for Sunrisers Eastern Cape on Wednesday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunrisers Eastern Cape/X

Aiden Markram led from the front once again, smashing a 40-ball 63 as defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape kept their dream of a third consecutive SA20 title alive with a 32-run win over Joburg Super Kings in the Eliminator.

The two-time champions will now face Paarl Royals in Qualifier 2 at SuperSport Park on Thursday, with the winners taking on in-form MI Cape Town in the final at Wanderers on Saturday.

Put in, Sunrisers posted 184 for 6, thanks to Markram's captain's knock, a brisk start by young opener David Bedingham (27 off 14), and a late flourish from Marco Jansen (23 off 12).

In response, Joburg Super Kings could only manage 152 for 7 in their 20 overs.

Bedingham set the tone early, hammering two boundaries off Lutho Sipamla in the first over.

He continued his aggressive approach, smashing a four and a six in Sipamla's second over, with Tony de Zorzi also joining in.

Markram and Jansen later dismantled the same bowler, plundering 29 runs in his third over.

The Port Elisabeth-born pacer endured a nightmare spell, leaking 72 runs in four overs -- one of the most expensive figures in SA20 history.

For Joburg Super Kings, veteran leg-spinner Imran Tahir was the standout bowler, dismissing in-form Bedingham with his very first ball, thanks to a stunning catch by Faf du Plessis at extra cover.

Markram, who had scored a century at the same venue against the same opposition two years ago, ensured the Orange Army, who turned up in large numbers, did not go home disappointed.

The electrifying atmosphere, filled with a mix of local beats and peppy Punjabi numbers played by the DJ, added an IPL-like vibe to the contest.

Markram stitched together crucial partnerships -- 56 runs for the fifth wicket with Tristan Stubbs (26 off 21) and 53 runs for the sixth wicket with Jansen.

Tahir finished with figures of 2/21, while Hardus Viljoen chipped in with 2/37.

Joburg Super Kings started well, with Devon Conway (30 off 20) and Du Plessis (19 off 18) adding 40 runs in just 4.2 overs.

However, once they departed, the chase faltered.

Seamer Craig Overton delivered the decisive blows, dismissing Wihan Lubbe and Moeen Ali in the same over, leaving Super Kings with no way back.

A late counterattack by former England batter Jonny Bairstow (37 off 17) briefly raised hopes, but Liam Dawson cleaned him up in the 15th over, sealing Sunrisers' dominant win.

Reflecting on the win, Markram acknowledged that it was one of the team's more complete performances of the season.

"We have not put together a complete performance in this season but tonight we came a little closer to doing that," Markram said in the post match press conference.

"Our bowlers have been performing well however batters could not perform the way we are expecting them to but it was a good effort today (Wednesday)."