Mandhana celebrates return with massive T20 milestone!

Mandhana celebrates return with massive T20 milestone!

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
December 22, 2025 00:27 IST

Smriti Mandhana

IMAGE: In 155 T20Is, Smriti Mandhana has tallied 4,007 runs. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Smriti Mandhana celebrated her return to international cricket by achieving a major personal milestone during the T20I series opener against Sri Lanka in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

The 29-year-old became the first Indian batter and the second player overall to cross the 4,000-run mark in Women's T20Is. She joined New Zealand's Suzie Bates in the elite list.

Remarkably, the Indian vice-captain is the quickest to reach the landmark in terms of balls taken (3,227) with Bates, who has 4,716 runs in 177 matches under her belt, facing 3,675 deliveries to achieve the feat.

Mandhana is now just 42 runs away from tallying 10,000 runs in women's international cricket.

Leading T20I Batters

1. Suzie Bates (4,716 runs in 177 matches), 2. Smriti Mandhana (4,007 runs 155 matches), 3. Harmanpreet Kaur (3,654 runs in 183 matches), 4. Chamari Athapaththu (3,473 runs in 147 matches), 5. Sophie Devine (3,431 runs in 146 matches).

So far, she has accumulated 4,007 runs T20Is, 5,322 runs in ODIs, and 629 Test runs.

Having played a pivotal role in India's ODI World Cup triumph in November, Mandhana has been riding an emotional rollercoaster of late after she called off her marriage with musician Palash Mucchal.

 

Although Mandhana fell for 25, India won the series opener by eight wickets, courtesy an unbeaten half-century by Jemimah Rodrigues.

Chasing a 122-run target, Jemimah hammered 69 runs off 44 deliveries with the help of 10 fours as India overhauled the target in 14.4 overs. Jemimah also equalled Mithali Raj's four 50-plus scores against Sri Lanka in T20Is. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur remained unbeaten on 15.

Put in to bat first, Sri Lanka were restricted to 121/6 with opener Vishmi Gunaratne (39 off 43 balls) top-scoring for them.

REDIFF CRICKET
