Have Pakistan unearthed their next batting star?

IMAGE: Sameer Minhas, who smashed 17 boundaries and nine sixes in his 113-ball 172 against India in the U-19 Asia Cup final, brought up his century off 71 balls. Photograph: Screengrab/X

Sameer Minhas' stupendous 172 against India in the U-19 ODI Asia Cup final was a validation of the belief in Pakistan cricketing circles that the opener is destined to be a batting star.

His 113-ball knock, which was also the highest ever in the tournament final, helped Pakistan register a 191-run win over India, and clinch their second Youth Asia Cup title.

But it was a moment waiting to happen once his father Kashif Minhas, himself a former U-19 cricketer for his nation, understood the talent of Sameer and his elder brother Arafat.

Arafat has already played four T20Is for Pakistan between 2023 and 2024, and the family, moved to Lahore to explore better facilities, has always believed that Sameer would follow suit sooner than later.

Sameer made the cricketing world notice of his rich talent while smashing an unbeaten 177 against Malaysia in a group match on December 12 in Dubai.

In the next two matches, he failed to reach double digits -- scoring 9 and 4 -- before mustering an unbeaten 69.

But the right-hander chose the perfect occasion to manifest his talent once more.

However, did he feel any additional pressure because of playing against traditional rivals India in the title clash?\

"India versus Pakistan is always a big game, but personally, I didn't feel any extra pressure. I just wanted to play my natural game, and that's what I focused on,” he said after the match.

His natural game was then on full display at the ICC Academy premises.

The 19-year-old was never in double minds while playing his shots -- he lifted pacers to on-side boundaries for regular fours and gave charge to spinners, depositing them in the stands behind the bowlers' arm with a perpendicular bat.

Pacer Deepesh Devendran, India's standout bowler in this tournament, was carted around for 52 runs and then plundered 42 runs off 28 balls off off-spinner Kanishk Chouhan.

"It was a good innings. I had just one thing on my mind: to score runs for the team and help us put up a big total," said Sameer.

The effort earned him the Player of the Match and Player of the Series awards, and his tournament tally stood at 471 runs at an average of 157 with a strike-rate of 117.45.

Sameer will be seen in action again next month in the ICC U-19 World Cup.