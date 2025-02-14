Mandhana acknowledges WPL offers learning platform

IMAGE: The five captains and the ultimate prize they'll be chasing, ahead of the Women's Premier League beginning on Friday, February 14. Photograph: WPL/X

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Smriti Mandhana believes there is always room for learning in terms of captaincy and she has evolved as a cricketer while leading the side in the last two editions of the Women's Premier League.

Under Mandhana's captaincy, RCB won the second edition of WPL, beating Delhi Capitals by eight wicket last year.

In the third edition of the tournament, RCB will play Gujarat Giants in the opening match here on Friday.

"Captaincy is one thing which at any moment you can think that you know it all. Cricket teaches you a lot of things which you think you knew it but everyday is a new experience. So, from the first year to second year there was big shift in how I am.

"More than being captain, there are lot of changes as a person in the last 2-3 years in terms of my journey with RCB in WPL and the Indian team. So lot of things which I have learnt and still lot to learn. At any point anyone can't think that they are a complete player," Mandhana said in the pre-match press conference on Thursday.

Despite being troubled by a few injuries, Mandhana is happy with the squad at her disposal.

"Really looking forward, had a good camp in Bengaluru. The girls are looking all prepped up, lot of young ones who have come in, got a lot of energy and the overseas players have also joined us in the last 2-3 days so looks like a complete squad and looking forward to the third edition," she said.

"Injuries have been a big impact in the last one-and-a-half months for us post the auctions but injuries are something which are not in our hands. We had a good auction, we got really good youngsters and our overseas replacements are also quality players."

Mandhana was full of praise for Gujarat Giants, which will be led by a new captain in Ashleigh Gardner of Australia this year.

"They look like different, had a good auction. T20-wise all the five teams are balanced. It's all about going there and trying to play the best brand of cricket and whoever plays the best cricket on that particular day will win."

Mandhana also said he has high regard for Gardner.

"She (Gardner) has been one of the best all-rounders in women's game and also she is one of those batters who can clear the ropes quite easily. She looks like a fighter that's one quality which she will take it into her captaincy as well," she said.