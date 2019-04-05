Malinga will be back for Mumbai Indians, says Suryakumar

April 05, 2019 21:53 IST

IMAGE: Lasith Malinga, who had figures of 3 for 34 in Mumbai Indians’s last game against Chennai Super Kings returned to Colombo to play in a domestic tournament. Photograph: BCCI

Suryakumar Yadav hinted on Friday that Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga will soon be back to play for Mumbai Indians after he flew back home to feature in a domestic one-day tournament.

Malinga, who played three matches for Mumbai Indians this season, took 3 for 34 in their last game against Chennai Super Kings and flew to Colombo early next morning. He then travelled to Kandy to play Sri Lanka's domestic Super Four tournament, where he recorded career-best List A figures of 7 for 49, representing Galle.

After his departure, there was speculation that Malinga may not participate in the rest of the Indian Premier League.

"I do not think we are missing him for the whole season, not to our notice. He has done well and whenever we get him back, he will again start his service," Suryakumar told reporters in Hyderabad.

The 28-year-old had played the role of finisher for Kolkata from 2014 to 2017, but since last year Mumbai Indians asked him to bat in the top-order.

He said his ability to be flexible has kept him in good stead.

"I have always enjoyed batting anywhere because I have kept myself flexible," said Suryakumar, who scored a 43-ball 59 to set up MI's win over Chennai Super Kings in their last match.

"As you know, when I was with other franchises I have batted at all numbers. It is a different role, but at number three it is close to opening as well, so I don't see it any differently.

"Rather, I look at it in a way like I have a good responsibility on my shoulders, to play a grinding innings, give a good platform for the lower order and provide firepower."

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians's Surya Kumar Yadav raises his bat after scoring a fifty against Chennai Super Kings, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai will face Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are on a winning streak and sit atop the points table, on Saturday.

"We have been following their game and we have some plans for them but we are actually focussing on what we are doing good instead of focusing on them," Suryakumar said.

"The mood in the camp is really good; we have just won our home game. So we are focusing on our strong points, what we can do on the game day and take it from there."

Asked if spinners will play a key role in Hyderabad, Suryakumar said: "Looking at the last three games, it doesn't look like it helped the spinners. It was a good wicket to bat on. I haven't had a look at it till now.

"It always helps spinners and slower bowlers. We have a few plans in mind, hopefully we will have a look at the wicket and go ahead."

Mumbai Indians openers Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma have struggled so far in the tournament but Suryakumar said they are just a game away from finding their form.

"It is a crucial spot. We haven't got starts but they are batting well. As a team we have discussed that. They have been putting their heart out at the net. It is a matter of just one game and hopefully we will get a good start tomorrow," he said.

Stressing on the importance of their win over CSK, Suryakumar said: "It was really important because they won all their games, they were top of their level. So winning against one of the best side in the tournament ... I think the brand of cricket that MI is known to play, we showed that in the last game.

"The want-to-win attitude was there in our last game. So let’s carry that and look forward to tomorrow game."

Asked if there is any area of concern, he said: "We have just won a home game, so we don't want to pinpoint on those areas. Things that we have done right, let’s focus on that, I think that would be a better idea going into an away game.

"We are playing hard and positive cricket and if we can focus on that everything will fall into place."