Malinga is world's best yorker bowler, says Bumrah

June 04, 2020 20:49 IST

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah, right, with Lasith Malinga during the Indian Premier League. Photograph: BCCI

India's premier pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah described Lasith Malinga as the "best yorker bowler in the world" and said the veteran Sri Lankan has used his mastery over the delivery for a very long period of time in international cricket.

"Malinga is the best yorker bowler in the world and he used it for such a long period of time to the best of his advantage," Bumrah was quoted as saying in a tweet by his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians.



The 26-year-old Indian fast bowler, considered as one of the greatest exponents of yorkers in modern-day cricket, was sceptical about how his body would react when he returns to full-fledged training post the COVID-19 pandemic.



"I've been training almost six days a week but have not bowled for a long period of time. So I don't know how the body will react when I bowl first."