'Kohli better than Rohit in white-ball cricket'

June 04, 2020 16:46 IST

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli, left, with his deputy Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg reckons that Virat Kohli is better than Rohit Sharma in limited overs cricket because of his consistency during run-chases.

"Well, Virat Kohli, because he is more consistent when India have the big run chases. When India are batting second, he stands up and delivers. But you really cannot compare the two as they have different roles," Hogg replied when asked by a fan as to who is better between Kohli and Rohit in white ball cricket, in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.



"Rohit Sharma's role is to be aggressive against the new ball bowlers when field restrictions are at their least and Virat Kohli's role is to bat through the innings and make sure he's there at the end, so they complement each other," he added.



The comparisons between Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar have also kept on growing and many have picked the current Indian skipper to break the records set by Tendulkar.



The legendary Tendulkar finished with 100 international centuries, while Kohli currently has 70 centuries across all formats.



Currently, Kohli is ranked at the top spot in the ICC ODI rankings, while he is ranked No 2 in Tests.



On the other hand, Rohit had finished the 2019 World Cup as the highest run-scorer after registering 648 runs from just nine matches at an average of 81.00.



During the tournament, he also became the first batsman to score five centuries in a single edition of the World Cup.



Rohit is the only player in the world to have three double tons to his name in ODI cricket.



He also holds the record for the highest individual score in the 50-over format for his knock of 264 runs against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens.