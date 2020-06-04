News
Feeling itchy at home, want to go out and play: Ashwin

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
June 04, 2020 20:01 IST
'I want to go out and play, or do something like that.'

Ravichandran Ashwin

IMAGE: India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has not been able to go out and practice since March 25 due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19. Photograph: BCCI

Confined to his home for more than two months because of the coronavirus pandemic, India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday said he is now "feeling itchy" and just wants to go out and play.

 

Like other Indian cricketers, Ashwin has not been able to go out and practice since March 25 due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"Initially I felt like I was okay, but now I'm getting really itchy, I want to go out and play, or do something like that, I am getting really itchy inside the house," Ashwin said during an online conversation with Sadhguru.

During the conversation, Ashwin played the host and asked numerous questions to Sadhguru on COVID-19 and other topics.

The 33-year-old spinner resides in Chennai where sporting activities still haven't resumed.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
