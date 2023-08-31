Malan, Brook power England to easy win in first T20

IMAGE: Dawid Malan's half-century steered England to a seven-wicket victory against New Zealand in the first T20 International. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Dawid Malan's half-century and Harry Brook's fiery knock helped England rout New Zealand by seven wickets in the first T20 International at Chester-le-Street, on Wednesday.

Malan hit 54 from 42 balls, while Brook smashed an unbeaten 43 from 27 balls as England cruised to 143/3 in 14 overs.

Earlier, Luke Wood (3/37) and Brydon Case (3/23) picked up three wickets each as England restricted New Zealand to 139/9 in their 20 overs.



Glenn Phillips was the top scorer for the Kiwis with 41 from 38 balls, while Finn Allen (21) was the only other batter for the visitors to score above the 20-run mark.

IMAGE: Harry Brook took the Kiwis bowlers apart with a quickfire 43 from 27 balls. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

The spin trio of Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid and Liam Livingstone chipped away at the wickets in the middle overs, as New Zealand failed to get going in the middle overs.



England suffered an early setback in their run chase as Jonny Bairstow fell to pacer TIm Southee for four in the first over. Will Jacks stroked 22 from 12 balls before he was dismissed by leg-spinner Ish Sodhi after England had raced to 61/1 in six overs in the Powerplay.



Malan, who got going with three fours in a row off Mitchell Santner in the fifth over, continued his attack with a six off Sodhi over the leg side.

IMAGE: England pacer Luke Wood celebrates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Devon Conway. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Brook also went after the experienced leggie, hitting him for back to back sixes, in the ninth over.



Malan brought up his fifty from 40 balls as he slammed Santner for his second six as England raced past 100, in the 11th over.



Malan perished to pacer Lockie Ferguson, miscuing a slower ball to mid-on, after he had put on 54 runs for the third wicket with Brook from 34 balls.



Brook continued England's charge as hammered Adam Milne for back to back fours. Liam Livingstone finished off the match in style as he swung the pacer over square leg for a six with England registering an emphatic win in the series opener, with six overs to spare.