Home  » Cricket » Maharashtra's Prithvi Shaw makes Mumbai pay with 100

Maharashtra's Prithvi Shaw makes Mumbai pay with 100

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 07, 2025 18:07 IST

Prithvi Shaw

IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw who moved from Mumbai to Maharashtra ahead of the new season, scored a commanding 100 not out off 140 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Prithvi Shaw made sure his first outing in Maharashtra colours sent a message loud and clear. Taking on his former side Mumbai, the opener produced a statement innings — a commanding unbeaten century on Day 1 of their three-day practice match at the MCA Stadium in Gahunje, proving that a change in jersey hasn’t dimmed his hunger or timing.

The 25-year-old, who moved from Mumbai to Maharashtra ahead of the new season, scored a commanding 100 not out off 140 balls, reminding everyone of the talent that once had him earmarked as India’s next big thing. Shaw’s composed knock, marked by patience and precision, anchored a mammoth 305-run opening stand with Arshin Kulkarni — all coming in just 49.4 overs.

While Shaw took his time to settle in, his partner Kulkarni went on an all-out assault, hammering 186 off 140 deliveries, laced with 33 fours and four sixes, as Maharashtra dominated the opening day’s play.

 

For Shaw, this century carried a deeper meaning — not just a strong start with his new team, but also a quiet reminder to his critics. Once Mumbai’s prodigy, he made his First-Class debut for them in 2016–17, followed by a memorable Test debut for India in 2018–19. But after a turbulent few years marked by inconsistency and off-field struggles, Shaw made the bold move to Maharashtra alongside veteran all-rounder Jalaj Saxena in search of a fresh start.

Maharashtra, placed in Elite Group B alongside Kerala, Saurashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, and Chandigarh, will open their season against Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram from October 15–18.

Shaw’s century, however, has already made the early headlines — a reminder that while the jersey has changed, the hunger remains the same.

