Rediff.com  » Cricket » Cricketers Offer Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple

Cricketers Offer Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 15, 2024 14:20 IST
Photograph and video: ANI

Following India's victory over Afghanistan in the second T20I at the Holkar stadium in Indore on Sunday, January 14, 2024, Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, Jitesh Sharma and Ravi Bishnoi worshipped at the Shree Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain.

The Shree Mahakaleshwar temple is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva as Mahakal.

 

Tilak, Washington, Jitesh and Ravi participated in the serene Bhasma Aarti, a ritual symbolising the transient nature of life and the continuous cycle of creation and destruction, conducted in the pre-dawn hours.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
