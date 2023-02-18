News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Lyon expects concussed Warner to be fit for third Test

Lyon expects concussed Warner to be fit for third Test

February 18, 2023 20:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'If he's recovered well I wouldn't be surprised if you see him out there again to be honest with you'

David Warner

IMAGE: David Warner looked particularly in discomfort against India seamer Mohammed Siraj. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

Australia's David Warner has been ruled out of the rest of the second Test against India after suffering concussion but team mate Nathan Lyon is confident the opener will be fit for the third match in Indore next month.

Warner managed scores of one and 10 in the series opener in Nagpur where Australia were hammered inside three days and made a laboured 15 in the first innings of the second Test in Delhi.

 

During his 44-ball struggle, Warner looked particularly in discomfort against India seamer Mohammed Siraj and copped painful blows on his arm and helmet.

The 36-year-old is now nursing a fractured arm and has been substituted by Matt Renshaw after failing a concussion test.

"Warner will now follow the graduated return to sport protocols ahead of the third Test in Indore in line with Cricket Australia guidelines," the team said in a statement.

Lyon, whose 5-67 dragged Australia back into the contest despite their modest first-innings 263, said there was enough recovery time for Warner before the third Test beginning on March 1.

"When you get injured, concussed or a fracture in the arm, it's never going to be pleasant and your spirits daresay go down a little bit," Lyon told reporters after Australia ended day two with an overall lead of 62 with nine wickets in hand.

"But Davey is Davey, we love having him around the team."

"Talking to the medical staff, I think he could potentially play if he rests the next couple of days."

"We get a decent break in between these Test matches. So, if he's recovered well I wouldn't be surprised if you see him out there again to be honest with you."

Warner declared himself "exhausted" even before landing in India and speculation is swirling about his place in the side.

A recalled Travis Head had already made an immediate impact in the second innings in Delhi replacing Warner as Usman Khawaja's opening partner.

Head finished day two on 39 not out after hitting five fours and a six in his fluent 40-ball knock.

"I'm really happy to see him out there competing the way he is at the moment, I thought he was absolutely exceptional," Lyon said of Head.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
The force behind Axar's rapid rise as a batter
The force behind Axar's rapid rise as a batter
PIX: Axar, Ashwin rally India after Lyon's five-for
PIX: Axar, Ashwin rally India after Lyon's five-for
How Patel-Ashwin rescued India on Day 2
How Patel-Ashwin rescued India on Day 2
Delhi mayor election to be held on Feb 22
Delhi mayor election to be held on Feb 22
Dhaba murder: Sahil's father among 5 held for plot
Dhaba murder: Sahil's father among 5 held for plot
Sisodia called for questioning by CBI again
Sisodia called for questioning by CBI again
Nathan Lyon happy to be a party-spoiler
Nathan Lyon happy to be a party-spoiler

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

PIX: Thank God For Axar, Ashwin!

PIX: Thank God For Axar, Ashwin!

Nathan Lyon happy to be a party-spoiler

Nathan Lyon happy to be a party-spoiler

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances