News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Lucky Masood and a Spidercam controversy

Lucky Masood and a Spidercam controversy

Source: PTI
October 24, 2022 15:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shan Masood scored 52 off 42 balls that ensured Pakistan posted a fighting total after a shaky start.

IMAGE: Shan Masood scored 52 off 42 balls that ensured Pakistan posted a fighting total after a shaky start. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Shan Masood had a lot of luck going his way during his fighting half-century against India at the MCG on Sunday and was particularly fortunate when rescued by the Spidercam hovering over the field of play.

 

After Virat Kohli missed a regulation run out chance to dismiss Masood, the southpaw was caught in the deep by Ashwin, but replays showed the ball had bounced before the Indian spinner collected it in his palms.

Masood got another reprieve off the bowling of Ashwin when, going for the big hit, he was beaten through the air and the ball collided with the cable holding the Spidercam. It could have been an easy catch in the deep by Kohli if the ball had not changed direction after hitting the cable.

The incident once again reignited the debate on the use of Spidercam.

Spidercam is a cable suspended camera system that allows cameras to move both vertically and horizontally over field of play.

The state-of-the-art camera technology has been capturing cricket matches for more than 10 years. It was first used in the rebel Indian Cricket League in 2007 before being used in the 2010 Indian Premier League.

The technology is also used regularly in ICC events.

In the past, the use of the technology has been questioned many times including an India-Australia Test in the 2014-2015 series when then Australian captain Steve Smith missed a catch as a camera cable allegedly came in his line of sight.

Following the match on Sunday, Cricket fans were quick to comment on the issue.

"Just realised, how lucky was Shan Masood yesterday. Survived a runout, Ash miscalculated the catch, spider cam came at his service. Damnn lucky!!" tweeted a fan.

Divine intervention reckoned others.

"It's not the Spidercam it was the Qudrat ka Nizam who saved Shan Masood there," another Twitter user wrote.

Masood ended up 52 off 42 balls that ensured Pakistan posted a fighting total after a shaky start.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
We stand for each other in bad times: Arshdeep
We stand for each other in bad times: Arshdeep
'I told the boys, even if we lose it, it's okay'
'I told the boys, even if we lose it, it's okay'
Kohli's Twin Blows Flattened Pakistan
Kohli's Twin Blows Flattened Pakistan
Bengal teen dials childline to prevent her marriage
Bengal teen dials childline to prevent her marriage
Guv can't seek resignations of VCs: Kerala CM
Guv can't seek resignations of VCs: Kerala CM
How King Kohli got going when the going got tough!
How King Kohli got going when the going got tough!
'He's like a lion when he enters sets'
'He's like a lion when he enters sets'

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

How King Kohli got going when the going got tough!

How King Kohli got going when the going got tough!

Kohli surpasses Tendulkar in run-riot against Pakistan

Kohli surpasses Tendulkar in run-riot against Pakistan

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances