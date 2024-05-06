News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Losing tosses doesn't matter, winning games does: Iyer

Losing tosses doesn't matter, winning games does: Iyer

Source: PTI
May 06, 2024 09:35 IST
Shreyas Iyer

Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders have lost majority of the tosses in the IPL so far but have still managed to win the games that matter, said skipper Shreyas Iyer following Sunday's victory that took them to the top of the points table.

Iyer lost his eighth toss in 11 games but that did not a have bearing on the team's performance as KKR amassed 235 for six after being put in to bat by Lucknow Super Giants.

The Iyer-led side then shot out the hosts for 137 to continue their march towards the play-offs.

 

"The last 6 matches in the dressing room there has been havoc, teammates are coming in and asking skip what's happening, we are losing tosses, but we are winning games that's what matters," said Iyer at the post-match presentation.

"We had a great start in the powerplay. A lefty-righty combination makes thing difficult for the opposition. It's all about the freedom, to go out and express themselves.

"We want to go out and be positive whatever the situation is, sometimes it doesn't work out but sometimes it does."

Opener Sunil Narine smashed an unbeaten 81 off 39 balls before the bowlers did their job to script a big win.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
