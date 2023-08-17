LSG rope in former chief selector as strategic consultant

IMAGE: LSG roped in MSK Prasad as strategic consultant. Photograph: BCCI

Former India cricketer and selection committee chairman MSK Prasad was on Thursday named as strategic consultant by Indian Premier League franchise Lucknow Super Giants.

In his new capacity, Prasad will be instrumental in providing essential guidance across a spectrum of critical domains to LSG.

"Prasad brings with him a wealth of experience and a stellar track record in cricket operations, coupled with a passion that has driven him to remarkable achievements in both national and international arenas," the IPL side from Lucknow said in a statement.

"His journey is marked by a range of accomplishments that spans from representing the Indian national team to steering the operations of prominent cricket associations; all of which will bring valuable insights and experience to our organisation."

In his previous role as the chairman of BCCI's senior selection committee from September 2016 till March 2020, Prasad played a key role in spearheading talent scouting and player development to help create a robust talent pipeline for the Indian national team across all formats.

The former wicketkeeper-batter has also served as the Director of Cricket Operations at the Andhra Cricket Association, where he played a key role in establishing coaching facilities across 13 districts in the region.

"His involvement at RPSG Sports will be instrumental in providing essential guidance across a spectrum of critical domains as head of talent search, talent development and our academy business," LSG further stated.

The 48-year-old former cricketer represented India in six Tests and 17 ODIs, scoring 106 and 131 runs respectively.