News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Archer, Stokes out of England's squad for Ashes

Archer, Stokes out of England's squad for Ashes

October 10, 2021 17:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: There were no uncapped players in the 17-member England squad that included recalls for batsman Zak Crawley and spinner Dom Bess. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

England on Sunday named their strongest available squad for the Ashes tour to Australia as all-rounders Ben Stokes and Sam Curran missed out but seamer Stuart Broad was included despite the calf injury he picked up in the Test series against India.

 

Stokes was unavailable as he continues his indefinite break from cricket to focus on his mental health, while also recovering from a second operation on a broken finger. Curran was omitted due to a stress fracture in his lower back.

There were no uncapped players in the 17-member squad that included recalls for batsman Zak Crawley and spinner Dom Bess.

Fast bowler Jofra Archer was also unavailable after he suffered a recurrence of a stress fracture in his elbow and Ollie Stone was ruled out with a back injury.

The series had been in doubt following concerns over touring conditions in a country where international arrivals have to isolate in quarantine hotels for 14 days, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

England players had expressed concerns about the tour due to "bubble fatigue" and because their families would not be able to travel with them due to Australia's strict COVID-19 protocols, but the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) gave conditional approval for it to go ahead on Friday.

The first Test is due to begin in Brisbane on December 8, followed by a day-night match in Adelaide from December 16 before the traditional Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

Sydney will host the fourth match and the final Test will be in Perth starting on January 14.

Australia retained the Ashes when the teams last met in 2019 in England after a 2-2 series draw.

Squad: Joe Root (captain), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: India pacer Shikha Pandey's magical delivery!
SEE: India pacer Shikha Pandey's magical delivery!
Quickie Umran Malik named Team India's net bowler
Quickie Umran Malik named Team India's net bowler
When Virat Is Around...
When Virat Is Around...
Clash of captains as RCB take on KKR in IPL Eliminator
Clash of captains as RCB take on KKR in IPL Eliminator
Fear of power crisis 'entirely misplaced': Coal Min
Fear of power crisis 'entirely misplaced': Coal Min
Qualifier 1: DC vs CSK: Who Will Win?
Qualifier 1: DC vs CSK: Who Will Win?
'Hockey India can't unilaterally pull out of CWG'
'Hockey India can't unilaterally pull out of CWG'

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/ipl-2021

More like this

T20s casting a dark shadow over Tests, says Chappell

T20s casting a dark shadow over Tests, says Chappell

Flower named Afghanistan team consultant for T20 WC

Flower named Afghanistan team consultant for T20 WC

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances