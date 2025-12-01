'No questions about anything': Batting coach Kotak on Kohli's ODI future

'The way he is performing, the way his fitness is, there are no questions about anything.'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli smashed a record-extending 52nd ODI to guide India to a 17-run win in the series opener against South Africa in Ranchi on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak hailed Virat Kohli for his splendid match-winning century in the first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi on Sunday, stating that there is "no question about anything" about his long-term future leading up to the 2027 ODI World Cup.



Kohli smashed record-extending 52nd ODI to guide India to a 17-run win in the series opener, getting India off to a winning start in their three-match series. He stroked 135 from 120 balls, putting on a 136-run partnership for the second wicket with Rohit Sharma (57), helping India set a target of 350 that got them the victory despite Corbin Bosch's heroic last-wicket stand for the visitors.



"It was an outstanding knock, obviously. he batted really well. He is a thoroughly outstanding player, and he took responsibility, and the way he batted was very good," said Kotak after the match.



When asked about physio checking on Kohli's back, the batting coach replied: "I think back is okay. I mean, as much as I know, he is fine."



He dismissed talks about Kohli's future stating: "I do not know why we actually need to look at all this. The way he's batting, he's just brilliant, man. I wouldn't really. The way he is performing, the way his fitness is, there are no questions about anything."



The batting coach continued shutting down any talks about Rohit and Kohli's long-term future in international cricket, saying that the team just "enjoys during their practices" and both stalwarts are still performing well and sharing their experiences with youngsters.

Kotak admitted it got easy to bat in the second innings due to dew, and the Marco Jansen, Matthew Breetzke stand made it easy for South africa. He also hailed young pacer Harshit Rana for taking quick wickets in the Powerplay.



"After so much dew, the bowler cannot keep the ball in his hand properly, and it skids from the wicket. A lot of credit goes to Harshit for taking early wickets because otherwise, it would have been easy for batters to score runs in such dew," he added.