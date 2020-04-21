News
Check out Hardik Pandya's swag!

By Rediff Cricket
Last updated on: April 21, 2020 10:01 IST
Hardik Pandya

Photographs: Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Hardik Pandya isn't just a smart cricketer. He has always had plenty of swag too.

The all-rounder lets the bat and the ball do the talking and when the situation permits, says it all with revealing pictures.

 

Hardik and elder brother Krunal were all set to star for the Mumbai Indians in this year's IPL which has been suspended indefinitely due to the global pandemic.

Hardik Pandya

A nostalgic Hardik posted a throwback Instapic with Krunal, saying, 'Throwback to 2011, How time changes @krunalpandya_official, Swag Mera desi hai'.

Rediff Cricket
