Locked away at the top: Smith hails Head

IMAGE: Travis Head scored 163 in the 5th Test and was named Player of the Match for his efforts. Photograph: ANI Photo

Following Australia’s emphatic Ashes triumph, skipper Steve Smith left little doubt about Travis Head’s future at the top of the order, likening the left-hander’s impact to that of David Warner and praising his ability to put bowlers under instant pressure.

Head was the heartbeat of Australia’s dominance, finishing as the series’ leading run-scorer with 629 runs from five Tests at an average of 62.90 and a strike rate of 87.36. Three centuries and two Player of the Match awards -- in the opening and final Tests -- underlined a campaign to remember.

Speaking after the match, Smith highlighted Head’s attacking intent as a game-changer.

'The way he put pressure on the bowling side is pretty similar to Davey. He just puts you right under the pump. If you miss, it is going to the fence. With the new ball as well, it helps guys batting behind him -- it softens that ball up definitely when he is hitting it as hard as he is.'

Smith all but confirmed that the experiment has turned into a long-term plan.

'Trav's been much phenomenal, and I would say he is pretty much locked away at the top, I would imagine,' he added.

Head’s rise as an opener came almost by circumstance. Primarily a middle-order batter in Tests, he was pushed up the order after Usman Khawaja suffered back spasms in the first Test. An explosive 83-ball 123 in Perth ensured there was no looking back, with Head and Khawaja later swapping roles — a move that paid rich dividends.

Statistically, Head’s series stands apart. Among all players to score more than 600 runs in a single Ashes, he is the only one to do so at a strike rate north of 75 -- a reflection of how decisively he altered the tempo of games.

The final Test followed a familiar script. England opted to bat and posted 384, riding centuries from Joe Root (160) and Harry Brook. Australia hit back hard as Head (163) and Smith (138) turned the match on its head, with Beau Webster’s 71 helping the hosts pile up 567 and a commanding 183-run lead.

England stayed afloat in the second innings through Jacob Bethell’s superb maiden Test century — a patient 142 off 265 balls — but were bowled out for 342. Chasing 160, Australia were briefly tested at 121/5 before Alex Carey (16*) and Cameron Green (22*) sealed a five-wicket win.

After collecting the Player of the Match award, Head reflected on his defining moments in the series.

“It’s special. I’ve always found it tough to bat here. Nice to face the new ball and contribute. I probably hold a couple of hundred in the first three Tests when everything was on the line. Nice to finish the series well,” he said.