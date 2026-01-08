HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Stokes concedes, Bazball has lost its element of surprise

January 08, 2026 15:44 IST

Captain Ben Stokes accepted that England need to rethink their approach in order to win the big series after their 1-4 loss in the Ashes

IMAGE: Captain Ben Stokes accepted that England need to rethink their approach in order to win the big series after their 1-4 loss in the Ashes. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

While quick to back his coach, England captain Ben Stokes was frank in his assessment of the team's recent form, which includes a drawn series at home to India, suggesting opponents might have worked out 'Bazball'.

"I think that we are now playing against teams who have answers to the style of cricket that we have been playing over quite a long period of time now," told reporters.

"I think in the first couple of years, teams found it difficult to try and come up with anything to come to combat the way that we played but now teams are I think coming up with plans that (are) standing up to a certain style of cricket that we want to play."

Stokes admitted that his side gifted crucial moments to the opposition throughout the series.

 

"There are moments throughout the series where we have almost gifted the flow of the game back to the opposition.

"When you come up against a team like Australia, who know how to play cricket out here the same way they do back of their hand, and you are also adding to your own downfall, then you are going to end up losing the series 4-1 as we have done," he added.

Stokes accepted that England need to rethink their approach in order to win the big series.

"When a trend is happening on a consistent basis ... that's when you do need to go back and look at the drawing board and make some adjustments," he added.

He added that to win Test matches in Australia, a team needs to do well in all three departments, which his side didn't do throughout the Ashes series.

"We have not been able to deliver the quality of cricket that is required to win Test matches, particularly out here in Australia. That is with bat, that is with ball, and in the field. It has just been so far below the level that this team can operate at. It has just been down to the lack of execution."

