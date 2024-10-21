News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Livingstone to lead England in ODIs on Windies tour

Livingstone to lead England in ODIs on Windies tour

October 21, 2024 20:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone will stand in for Jos Buttler for the ODI series in the West Indies

IMAGE: England all-rounder Liam Livingstone will stand in for Jos Buttler for the ODI series in the West Indies. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

England white-ball captain Jos Buttler will not play in the one-day international series on the tour of West Indies starting later this month after a setback in his recovery from a calf injury, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Monday.

The 34-year-old wicketkeeper-batter, who missed the T20 and ODI series with Australia due to the same injury last month, will however lead England's T20 side against West Indies.

 

In Buttler's absence, all-rounder Liam Livingstone will be England's stand-in captain in the three-match ODI series which begins on October 31.

"... the Lancashire all-rounder (Livingstone) is set to lead England for the first time. A decision on whether to add a replacement player is still to be decided," the ECB said in a statement.

Two more players from England's Test squad playing in Pakistan will be added for the West Indies tour, the ECB added.

England travel to the Caribbean next week while Buttler will join the team in Barbados ahead of the five-match T20 series, scheduled from November 9.

England men's squad for the white-ball tour of West Indies: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Jafer Chohan, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, John Turner

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Babita wanted to replace WFI boss Brij Bhushan: Sakshi
Babita wanted to replace WFI boss Brij Bhushan: Sakshi
Ranji: Mumbai back on top with win over Maharashtra
Ranji: Mumbai back on top with win over Maharashtra
Rabada breaks Waqar's Test record in Dhaka Test
Rabada breaks Waqar's Test record in Dhaka Test
Only one Indian in Women's T20 WC team of tournament
Only one Indian in Women's T20 WC team of tournament
5 Maoists killed, plan to disrupt Maha polls foiled
5 Maoists killed, plan to disrupt Maha polls foiled
HDFC Bank plans slower loan growth in FY25
HDFC Bank plans slower loan growth in FY25
Rabada breaks Waqar's Test record in Dhaka Test
Rabada breaks Waqar's Test record in Dhaka Test

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this

I am 100 per cent pain-free: Shami ready for Australia

I am 100 per cent pain-free: Shami ready for Australia

How Siraj can overcome struggles at home

How Siraj can overcome struggles at home

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances