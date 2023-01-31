Tendulkar to felicitate U-19 World Cup champions

IMAGE: India thrashed England by seven wickets in the final to claim the first-ever ICC Under-19 women's T20 World Cup on Sunday. Photograph: ICC Business Corporation FZ LLC 2020

Batting icon Sachin Tendulkar will felicitate the India Under-19 women's cricket team for winning the inaugural T20 World Cup, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

"It is with great delight I share that Bharat Ratna Shri @sachin_rt and @BCCI Office Bearers will felicitate the victorious India U19 team on Feb 1st in Narendra Modi Stadium at 6:30 PM IST," BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted.



"The young cricketers have made India proud and we will honour their achievements."



The Shafali Verma-led India thrashed England by seven wickets in Potchefstroom, South Africa in the final to claim the first-ever ICC Under-19 women's T20 World Cup.



Incidentally, it is India's first-ever world title in women's cricket.



The victorious team will reach Mumbai from South Africa on Tuesday and then will head to Ahmedabad on Wednesday for the felicitation ceremony.



The felicitation ceremony will be held on the sidelines of the deciding third and final T20I between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad.