News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Tendulkar to felicitate U-19 World Cup champions

Tendulkar to felicitate U-19 World Cup champions

Source: PTI
January 31, 2023 08:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: India thrashed England by seven wickets in the final to claim the first-ever ICC Under-19 women's T20 World Cup on Sunday. Photograph: ICC Business Corporation FZ LLC 2020

Batting icon Sachin Tendulkar will felicitate the India Under-19 women's cricket team for winning the inaugural T20 World Cup, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

 

"It is with great delight I share that Bharat Ratna Shri @sachin_rt and @BCCI  Office Bearers will felicitate the victorious India U19 team on Feb 1st in Narendra Modi Stadium at 6:30 PM IST," BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted.

"The young cricketers have made India proud and we will honour their achievements."

The Shafali Verma-led India thrashed England by seven wickets in Potchefstroom, South Africa in the final to claim the first-ever ICC Under-19 women's T20 World Cup.

Incidentally, it is India's first-ever world title in women's cricket.

The victorious team will reach Mumbai from South Africa on Tuesday and then will head to Ahmedabad on Wednesday for the felicitation ceremony.

The felicitation ceremony will be held on the sidelines of the deciding third and final T20I between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Mithali wants Under-19 champs groomed for senior level
Mithali wants Under-19 champs groomed for senior level
Women's U-19 World Cup: Meet the winners
Women's U-19 World Cup: Meet the winners
SEE: Dravid's special message for U19 WC winning team
SEE: Dravid's special message for U19 WC winning team
'Don't Expect A Populist Budget'
'Don't Expect A Populist Budget'
Why Warner fears for future of Test cricket
Why Warner fears for future of Test cricket
Maurya among 10 booked for burning Ramcharitmanas
Maurya among 10 booked for burning Ramcharitmanas
Ayodhya seer declares Rs 21L bounty on Maurya's head
Ayodhya seer declares Rs 21L bounty on Maurya's head

New Zealand Tour Of India 2023

NEW ZEALAND'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

More like this

This is just the beginning, says Shafali after WC win

This is just the beginning, says Shafali after WC win

PIX: Rahul-Athiya Dance Their Hearts Out

PIX: Rahul-Athiya Dance Their Hearts Out

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances