How Indian Fielders Let England Off The Hook?

IMAGE: India's Ravindra Jadeja reacts after dropping England's Ben Duckett on Day 2 of the first Test in Leeds on Saturday. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

Although wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant achieved a special feat by completing 150 Test catches, Indian fielders came up with a dismal show on the field, dropping as many as six chances in England's first innings of the series opener in Leeds.

India managed to gain a 6-run lead after bowling out England for 465, but had they held on to catches that came their way, the visitors could have secured a substantial lead in the first essay.

Most of the catches that Indian fielders dropped came off the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah, who returned excellent figures of 5-83.

The young Yashasvi Jaiswal had a terrible time in slips, spilling as many as three chances, all off Bumrah's bowling. Even the ever-reliable Ravindra Jadeja and Pant, who has been consistent behind the stumps, missed a chance each.

Jaiswal, who scored a brilliant century in the first innings, dropped England's No.3 Ollie Pope when he was on 62. Pope went on to score 106 while opener Duckett, who struck a vital 62, was given a life by Jadeja when he was on 15.

The luckiest of them all was Harry Brook, who was dropped twice - when on 46 and 62. Making full use of those chances, he yet again showed his class with a clinical 112-ball 99 to take England closer to India's total.

On Day 2, Brook survived a scare when he was on zero, out caught by Mohammed Siraj off Bumrah's bowling, but TV replays showed the bowler had overstepped.

Notably, in the last five years, India have never dropped five catches or more in a single Test innings.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan commented that India could have secured a lead of at least 150 runs had they taken their chances.

Despite dropping a tough chance, Pant got his 150th victim in Tests when he pouched Pope off Prasidh Krishna's bowling.

Among Indian 'keepers only Syed Kirmani (160 catches) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (256) are ahead of the 27-year-old Pant.

Now, Pant has a total of 151 catches and 15 stumpings (166 dismissals), making him the third most successful keeper for India. Dhoni tops the list, with 256 catches and 38 stumpings, totalling to 294 dismissals.