Home  » Cricket » Let him fail first: Ganguly slams Sarfaraz's critics

Let him fail first: Ganguly slams Sarfaraz's critics

Source: ANI
November 18, 2024 15:00 IST
Sarfaraz Khan

IMAGE: Sourav Ganguly emphasised the importance of providing opportunities before passing judgment. Photograph: BCCI/X

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has come out in strong support of giving Sarfaraz Khan a fair chance in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

In response to questions about Sarfaraz's suitability for the challenging Australian conditions, Ganguly emphasised the importance of providing opportunities before passing judgment.

 

"You have to give him a chance to know. How can you say anything without giving him an opportunity? Let him fail first. He has scored tons of runs in domestic cricket and has earned his spot in the team. No one has given it to him. So don't write him off before you have given him a chance. Once you do so, then you will be in a position to judge. I am very clear - you must give him an opportunity to know how good or bad he is. Without doing so, don't pass judgment on him," Ganguly said while speaking to Revsportz.

Ganguly's remarks highlight the necessity of testing players in diverse conditions to truly assess their capabilities, rather than pre-emptively dismissing their potential based on assumptions.

