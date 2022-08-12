News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Legends League Cricket to kick-off with special match at Eden Gardens

Legends League Cricket to kick-off with special match at Eden Gardens

Source: PTI
August 12, 2022 17:37 IST
Legends

Photograph: Kind courtesy Legends League Cricket/Twitter

The iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata will be hosting the first game of the second edition of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) on September 16, the organisers said on Friday.

The match between the India Maharajas vs World Giants will be dedicated to the 75th year celebration of Indian Independence.

 

"This is a proud moment for us that we are celebrating 75th year of our independence. As a proud Indian, it gives me immense satisfaction to share that we have decided to dedicate this year league to the 75th year of Independence celebration," said Ravi Shastri, Commissioner, LLC, said in a release.

The Indian Maharajas will be led by former Indian captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, while the World Giants will be captained by England's 2019 World Cup winning captain, Eoin Morgan.

The second edition of the LLC will commence a day after the special match, i.e. from September 17 till October 8, which will feature four teams taking part in a franchise-based format.

Overall, 15 matches will be played this season over a period of 22 days.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
