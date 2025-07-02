'A captain you'd like to play for': Broad hails calm Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill celebrates after reaching his century. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Former England pace spearhead Stuart Broad was in awe of India Test captain Shubman Gill, who doesn’t get too “ruffled” and exuded patience when his side was under pressure from England’s sturdy pace attack on the opening day of the second Test at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

Gill impressed the spectators with a blend of caution and aggression. He kept the pressure off India’s shoulders and maintained a healthy run flow with his robust batting technique. He brought up his fifty in style by slapping a half-volley down the ground for a four.

Broad witnessed Gill’s batting prowess and rich vein of form, but he didn’t hold back from praising the 25-year-old, who continues to prove himself as a captain players would want to play for.

"It's been very patient from Shubman Gill so far, and he's got the look about him that he is here for the day. A very calm nature — he looks like the sort of captain you'd like to play for. Doesn’t get too ruffled,” Broad said on Sky Sports.

The 25-year-old didn’t ease up after reaching his fifty. He continued to dictate the flow of play with patience, which frustrated England’s inexperienced bowling attack. He swept part-time spinner Joe Root behind square to the boundary, and then walloped the ball again to close out a memorable hundred in Birmingham off 199 deliveries.

"Wonderful. Test match innings. A patient Test match innings from Shubman Gill. He’s worked extremely hard for his second century as captain in as many Tests. He’s remained extremely calm throughout, and his team appreciates every single run he’s carved out so far,” Broad added.

Gill had shown glimpses of his scorching form in the first innings of the series opener. He continued undeterred, piling up runs brick by brick, and repaid the management’s trust by slamming his maiden Test century outside Asia — a 140-ball effort that included 14 fours.